Lansing Lugnuts prepare for new season

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Lugnuts got into town Saturday night, and on Sunday, they got on to Jackson Field for the first time this season. There are a lot of familiar faces from last year's team, and some new ones as well as first-year manager Craig Conklin.

"Being able to have my hands on the entire team as opposed to just the hitters and position players is a different role, but I'm excited about it," Conklin said.

He served as the team's hitting coach a season ago, so Lansing has become his summer home. Once again, there are top-tier Oakland Atheltics prospects in Lansing trying to make a name for themselves and help the Lugnuts get wins this season.

"I'm hoping I can help this team as much as I can, and if I can help them enough, I feel like that will get me to the next level. But I am really just focused on being here for now, and if I get moved up, I get moved up," Max Muncy, the A's No. 9 rated prospect, according to MLB.com, said.

This is one of the first steps to the big leagues. The Lugnuts are the A's single-A affiliate and being able to put on a professional jersey and take the field is a dream come true for players.

"It's surreal. My parents came down, were able to come down to spring training for a week, and for them to be able to see me with an A's jersey on with my name on the back, it's just a childhood dream that you never really think is real until you're in the moment," Lugnuts pitcher Jack Perkins said.

As the Lugnuts took the field for the first time, fans won't have to wait long to get their first look at this year's team. The Lugnuts will play Michigan State in their annual Cross Town Showdown on Tuesday, April 4.

