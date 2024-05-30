Lansing Lugnuts host Beautiful Lives Project for an afternoon on the diamond

Thursday afternoon, children and adults with disabilities took to the diamond at Jackson Field for baseball drills with the Lansing Lugnuts and the Beautiful Lives Project.

The Beautiful Lives Project is a national non-profit organization that gives people with disabilities the opportunity to participate in activities they may not have been able to before due to limitations.

Video shows Lugnuts Manager Craig Conklin and Beautiful Lives Project Co-Founder Bryce Weiler sharing what the event means to them.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Thursday afternoon, the Lansing Lugnuts welcomed the Beautiful Lives Project onto the field to give people with disabilities from across our area the chance to play with the pros.

Bats cracking, leather flashing, and smiles all around the diamond. Thursday's event allowed people with disabilities from the area to step onto the field and work on their baseball skills with Lugnuts players.

Beautiful Lives Project Co-Founder Bryce Weiler says events like the one at Jackson Field can empower people with disabilities, and show they can be successful in environments they may not normally be included in.

"It shows everyone that, no matter what someone's obstacle and challenge is in life, if they are given the opportunity to be successful they will take advantage of that opportunity," Weiler said.

Lugnuts Manager Craig Conklin says he helped with the event last year at Jackson Field, and the opportunity for his team to connect with the community is something they won't take for granted.

"I got a response instantly for guys to come out and help," Conklin said. "It just shows that the guys understand how fortunate they are and what a blessing it is for them to be able to come out here and do what they do as a professional and give back and help some people that don't have the ability that they do."

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook