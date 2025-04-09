Lansing Lugnuts fans bundle up for opening day

Video shows Lansing Lugnuts fans bundled up for opening day at Jackson Field.

At Jackson Field in Downtown Lansing, it's the perfect day for a home opener... except for the weather.

But Lansing Lugnuts fans still found ways to have fun, especially Gina Patton.

"We've been here through sun and snow before... haven't we?" says Patton. She has seen all but one opening pitch in the last 29 years. So the colder weather is no worry for her.

She even keeps track of the team's statistics.

"I'm just always excited to see the Lugnuts start up because... the possibilities are endless," says Patton.

So, for the five months of baseball season ahead, Patton will show up, rain or shine, along with other dedicated fans.

"If you dress warm enough, there will be enough excitement in the field that you won't notice the cold," says Bill Schmidt, another Lugnuts fan.

Schmidt says he hopes this year, the Lugnuts can 'step up to the plate' for another big Summer at the ballpark.

