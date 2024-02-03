Volunteers tell me it's events like this that bring the community closer together.

Today is the first day of the winter fest and many community members came out and had some fun.

Watch the video above to see the first Lansing winter fest of the month.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Today is the first day of the winter fest and many community members came out and had some fun. On a day that felt closer to spring.

"It's our first event, our winter block party," Lansing resident Shakayla Zoss said.

Lansing kicked off it's 3rd annual Lansing winter fest.

"We invite the community out to enjoy live music ice characters and ice games to get everyone excited for the winter season," Lansing resident Shakayla Zoss said.

Shakayla Zoss moved to Lansing this summer from Arkansas, so this warmer day of winter fest might not be too bad, and Zoss said the results have been great.

"We excited about how we been able to increase the event and get people excited, it's a lot of planning but definitely worth it we love having the community here,"

A day where the weather was all the rage.

"It's great when we looked at the forecast a couple weeks ago, we could have gone either way it looked like it was gonna be a warm sunny day which takes away the vibe this is ideal," Lansing resident Shawn Elliott said.

And volunteers tell me it's events like this that bring the community closer together.

"We love Lansing we love the whole community, and these events really highlight all the diversity we have in our community it's people of every walk and background,"

Winter fest continues next Saturday right on Washington sqaure in downtown.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook