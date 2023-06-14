Watch Now
Lansing Juneteenth Celebration to host job and community resource fairs

There will be a job fair and community resource fair this weekend during the 30th annual Lansing Juneteenth Celebration.
Posted at 2:04 PM, Jun 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-14 14:04:12-04

LANSING, Mich. — If you're looking for a new job or to network, you're in luck. There will be a job fair and community resource fair this weekend during the 30th annual Lansing Juneteenth Celebration.

Both fairs will occur Saturday at Saint Joseph Park.

The job fair runs from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., and then, the community resource fair will run from 3-6 p.m.

You'll be able to network with local organizations and find out what positions are open. You'll also be able to learn all about help that is available right here in the Lansing area.

And don't worry about what to wear because this event is casual, and you can come as you are.

