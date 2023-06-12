Lansing Juneteenth Celebration kicked off with a softball game

LANSING, Mich. — The 30th annual Lansing Juneteenth Celebration kicked off Saturday with a softball game at Benjamin Davis Park, and I spoke to one of the organizers of the event.

"We got vendors out here, we got food, we got little cheerleaders, we got parents, we got everybody out here. The excitement is just out the roof," Heather Taylor said.

With the juices flowing and everyone excited, Taylor tells me they were able to bring a lot of people out to the park.

"The excitement is here. We started out with the national Black anthem. We started the first pitch with two legacy people in Lansing Dr. Willie Davis, Mrs. Barbara Davis, it was phenomenal."

Part of the event was honoring the Negro Leagues with a tribute.

"We are representing the old Negro League softball game, that's why all these people are out here we brought the community together," Taylor said.

The celebration continues Thursday night with a kick-off ceremony at Lansing Community College. The keynote speaker of that event is Michigan Supreme Court Justice Kyra Harris Bolden.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook