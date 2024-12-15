Lansing holds National‬ Wreaths Across America event to honor our fallen service members

LANSING, Mich — Lansing held its annual National‬ Wreaths Across America Day event on Saturday. This annual event seeks to honor our fallen service members.

Many of our neighbors paid their respects to those who risked their lives

"It's all inspiring, I mean it really is, who gets up every day and risks their lives for someone they don't even know," Organizer Alicia Toupin said.

This event is coordinated and led by local volunteers, and sponsorship groups which have raised‬ funds throughout the year. To sponsor the placement of 156 veterans' wreaths on the headstones of our‬ fallen service members.

"It's an honor to have them here, they're out here braving the cold, but they served us they want to be here to remember their friends and their service," Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said.

This was more than an event for 95-year-old service member Marvin Moorehouse.

"I'm very patriotic I write patriotic poetry and sometimes when I hear taps it brings me to tears," Service member Marvin Moorehouse said.

Marvin served in the Pacific on the submarine towel fish in 1946 and 1947, as he fights back tears in his memory of service he tells me it was proud to see so many people come out on a cold day to honor him and many others.

"I'm happy I was able to serve my country," Service member Marvin Moorehouse said

"We're the greatest country on earth," Service member Marvin Moorehouse said

