Lansing held it's 8th annual Hippity Hop 5K event.

Many families came out and enjoyed a day of fun with the Easter egg hunt.

Watch video above to see community members enjoy the Easter egg hunt.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Potter Park Zoo in Lansing held the 8th annual Hippity Hop 5K event. Many families came out and enjoyed a day of fun with the Easter egg hunt and the treasurer of this event tells me, it's grown so much over the past years.

"It grew from maybe about 50 people to last year we had almost 1,000," Treasurer Debbie Jones said.

"Get some Easter eggs, see the Easter bunny and then have a day at the zoo it is perfect to have the day before Easter, we love it, families love it,"

Debbie Jones is the treasurer of the Hippity Hop 5K event, she tells me how this event is a day of fun, however it has a deeper meaning.

"All of this money goes to at risk children and at risk families in Ingham County,"

While many families enjoyed the egg hunt, the Smith family loved the 5k run because it's a perfect way to stay in shape while having fun.

"We just love this sort of event, Lansing is a great community to be a part of and we are trying to be more active, get out and exercise,"

"It's pretty special,"

Many families tell me this event was a blast and a great way to kick off the holiday weekend.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook