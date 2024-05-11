Lansing held its 30th annual Adopt a River event.

On the banks of the Grand River a tradition 30 years in the making played out on Saturday.

In the 30th annual Adopt a River event, many volunteers came out to help clean the Lansing River trail to help make our community a better place. On the banks of the Grand River. A tradition 30 years in the making played out on Saturday.

"200 hundred volunteers here looking to help clean up the river," General Manager Dick Peffley said.

The Lansing Board of water and Light hosted its annual adopt a River event. General manager Dick Peffley says it's a way to preserve one of our neighborhood's natural treasures.

"I watched some of the stuff they were bringing up old bicycles and you name it, that was thrown out in the river, that's helping clean the riverbed out where things are down there that shouldn't be down there," General Manager Dick Peffley said.

Volunteers tell me even on a cold morning it means everything to come out and make a difference on the trail and clean up the streets as a team.

"Right along here just to help make the downtown Lansing area beautiful pick up the weeds put down new mulch," Volunteer Vernon Woodley said.

"Great opportunity for everybody to come out and pitch in to make the Lansing area beautiful," Volunteer Vernon Woodley said.

Now that the 30th anniversary is in the books, organizers say are already looking forward to year 31.

"The coordination for next year starts tomorrow," General Manager Dick Peffley said.

Many neighbors tell me it was a great event the love the positive impact this will have in the community.

