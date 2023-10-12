Lansing Fire Department helping residents stay safe with smoke detector program

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Fire Department is making sure you’re safe not just during fire prevention month but all year long with their smoke detector program.

You must be a Lansing resident and a current homeowner to get a free smoke detector through they program.

The fire department will also install it for you if you don’t know how.

You have to be present during the installation.

And all you have to do is call 3-1-1 or (517)483-5087 to make an appointment.

The fire department says last year they responded to more than 100 home fires that caused damage and injuries.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook