Lansing finished off its 3rd annual Winter Fest.

On a day that felt closer to spring.

Watch the video above for local businesses' reactions.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

This was the last Saturday of the Winter Fest many community members came out and had some fun. On a day that felt closer to spring.

"The people coming closer together we know how the city can be sometimes," Midtown Brewery employee John Edwards said.

Midtown Brewery employee John Edwards has been in Lansing for the last three years and feels the love downtown on days like these, it's an opportunity to grow the business and spread the word about the restaurants.

"We have a lot of beer and coffee setup cause if you don't want alcohol, you can just have coffee and menus,"

One of the organizers of the Lansing Winter Fest Cathleen Edgerly tells me that this has been a great event for local businesses. And building more connections and she is pleased with the outcome.

"We want to thank all of our partners who help make our downtown thrive and help make an event like this possible," One of the organizers of the Lansing Winter Fest Cathleen Edgerly said.

Lansing finished off its 3rd annual Lansing Winter Fest today and local businesses teamed up to make more dreams a reality serving the community.

Residents tell me the Winter Fest went out with a bang and already looking forward to next year.

