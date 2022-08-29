Lansing family's journey of a lifetime traveling to all 50 states continues

LANSING, Mich. — Back in June, FOX 47 shared the Hall's story, the Lansing family who packed up their lives and took on a 50-state challenge, while teaching their kids about different cultures. They have made their way back to Michigan, but their journey is far from over.

“Since we got to talk to you last, we've had a lot of really cool adventure," Morgan Hall told FOX 47 senior reporter Tianna Jenkins.

Those adventures included checking out the pink lake in Utah, fossil hunting in Wyoming and sledding down the Great Sand Dunes in Colorado. But they've had some other interesting experiences. Some even high in the sky.

“The boys went on their first ever plane ride. That was really cool. And we, actually Chris and I got to fly a plane for the first time," Morgan said.

And another adventure on a body of water.

“We rented a boat in Lake of the Ozarks. That was a really unique experience to see the lake from a boat," Morgan said.

But they said the best part in their recent travels was coming back to Michigan and surprising their loved ones.

"It's so nice to be back in Michigan and just have things that are familiar," Morgan said. “Surprising our family was so much fun because we absolutely didn't tell anybody. We wanted it to be kind of that shock factor for everybody."

The family uses an app called Life360 to help their family track them for safety purposes on the road.

"But we turned ours off. So we were able to see exactly where my family was at all times. And so we came in really late and we stayed at a little campground in Bellevue, which we'd never been to, because we knew that it would be a dead giveaway if they saw our RV," Morgan said.

They traveled to where her dad takes a walk with his dog every morning and surprised him at a nearby McDonald's.

Others who they surprised included Morgan's brother and best friend.

“It was just like a really good feeling to surprise people that we hadn't seen in almost a year, and a big smile on their faces," said Chris Hall.

He says the reunion makes him want to surprise his family back in England as well.

"For me, it made me feel like more emotional about not seeing my family in England because I haven't seen them for like, almost seven years now. And so I said to Morgan, okay, the next time we're in England, we're not telling anyone that we're coming, and we're gonna surprise them," Chris said. "That'll be fun."

The family has been in Michigan for a couple of weeks. Their journey got delayed after they got sick, but they say being able to be supported by family has been a blessing.

"One of the things about being on the road is it's kind of hard to follow up with doctors and have other appointments other than just emergency visits. And so when we came back, we had to have a couple of follow up visits. And so we actually will be coming back to Michigan," Morgan said. "So we're going to do a big loop. We're going to do Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and then come back and then go up through Michigan and probably head out west."

As the family has shared before, life on the road isn't always easy. Things break down from time to time.

“When we were in Kansas, it was so hot, it was probably like 115, one day, and we had the AC running all day and the cord, the plug for the RV melted, it was so hot," Chris said.

And there are times where it can be too much.

“It does take a bit of a toll on your mental health living in a small smaller space, and we set ourselves this time limit like we had to do it within this time frame," Chris said. "We had so many people reach out to us and just say no, you don't have to do it in that time frame. Like take a break your mental health is important. Like if you need a bit more time you need more time."

But the love and support from their family, YouTube community and mid-Michigan community has kept them going.

“This is the best thing that we ever could have done for our family. Because I think it's taught us so much about living more simple, but living bigger," Morgan said.

Although Michigan is their forever home, this family's adventure is far from over.

“Michigan is 23 on our list, and we still have 27 to go," Chris said.

To follow along as they continue their journey, click here.

