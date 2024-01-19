Lansing family donates hundreds of children's toys to Sparrow Hospital in memory of teen boy

Aiden Page passed away from a mitochondria disease at 13 years old.

His mother, Melissa, decided for his birthday they would hold a toy drive and donate them to Sparrow Hospital to give back.

Melissa and her family delivered the toys Thursday, Jan. 18 on Aiden's birthday.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Thursday afternoon, kids at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing got a new batch of toys thanks to one Lansing family turning their grief into giving.

"I was sitting one night thinking about how his first heavenly birthday was coming up, and how I was going to spend it," Melissa Page said.

Aidan Page passed away from a mitochondria disease in the Fall of 2023 at 13 years old.

"And I didn't want to sit and mope and cry all day," Melissa said.

His mom Melissa knew the best way to honor his memory and give back to the hospital that had cared for him.

"I just decided why not do something that he would have loved and do a toy drive," Melissa said. "He would have loved the idea of being able to give other kids toys. That's just how Aiden was."

"If he got a new poster on the wall and a kid came in and said 'I love that' he'd say 'you can have it' and give it to him," she added. "It's just who Aiden was."

Workers at Sparrow Hospital who knew Aiden say he left a lasting impact.

"I loved him," Melissa Hensley, one of Aiden's nurses, said. "I loved him. With every ounce of my being. He was a great kid. Very special."

"In the PICU, kids have a hard time," she said. "They're scared, they miss home. They just need to be distracted, so this is fantastic."

"I love what you guys have done, what Aiden has done," she added. "So he can continue again to bring smiles to all our faces."

