Lansing Families Enjoy Sunny Sunday at Lugnuts' First Kids Day of the Season

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood news reporter Sarah Poulos... It's a beautiful sunny day here at Jackson Field for the first kids' game of the season.

"It's a wonderful day for families, at 1 pm start time, I've got a four-year-old so when the games are in the evening it gets tough with sleep time."

Jessie Goldberg-Strassler, the Lugnuts broadcaster, shared that it's a great way for the community to get together, especially for families with little ones.

"We've got balloon animals, we've got face painting, we've got the inflatables set up in Big Lug's playground on the left side."

With the sun shining all throughout the park without a cloud in sight, mascot Big Lug made his way through the aisles to take pictures with kids.

"There's so much to do here at the ballpark, after the game its kids run the bases, then you go across the street to the Capital City Market. You get free ice cream with Big Lug and music, it's a great experience for families."

Parents shared that it's a great family bonding time, but not only are families bonding, middle schoolers from local neighborhoods are too.

"It's just super fun to hang out, watch the game, it's fun to relax."

Some kids are ready to run the bases and others are still on the fence...

"I would if I could, I would not I would definitely not."

The activity-packed beautiful day watching the game was a great way to end the weekend for local families.

"Each one of us has our own responsibilities that all work together to make for a great experience."

You can expect every Sunday home game for the Lansing Lugnuts to be Kids' Day. In Lansing, I'm Sarah Poulos, FOX 47 News.

