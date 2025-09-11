Lansing expands downtown social district to include four new businesses

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing's downtown social district welcomed four new businesses Monday after city council unanimously approved an ordinance expanding the area where customers can take alcoholic beverages outside.

The social district allows customers to purchase drinks from participating bars and restaurants and carry them onto sidewalks within designated boundaries. City council worked with Downtown Lansing Inc. to add the new businesses to the program.

Lansing City Council City Council Meeting

"Each time that a business opens within the district, especially within the downtown district, that is when DLI works with city council and those local businesses to get them added to our social district," Cathleen Edgerly said.

Among the newly added establishments is Jollof Afro Caribbean Lounge, owned by Sean Sipeolu. The restaurant offers Caribbean and African cuisine, including fufu, jollof rice, jerk chicken and plantains.

"We want people to be able to come to downtown and enjoy the ambience, and that's why we created the patio where you can come sit down and relax," Sipeolu said.

Sipeolu opened his business to bring diverse dining options to downtown Lansing.

"We've always wanted to have a mixed culture in downtown Lansing, and there is nothing else, so we decided if we're going to do this, we want to feature a more Caribbean and African cuisine where people can enjoy a taste of Africa," Sipeolu said.

Grewell Hall was also among the businesses introduced to council for inclusion in the social district.

Lansing's social district launched in 2021 and has grown in popularity since then.

"What we've seen is it's grown in popularity. It's been successful in Lansing and many areas. It's a really smart way to do things, but it also gives the opportunity to try other businesses and spread out," Edgerly said.

With the addition of four more businesses, residents and visitors have expanded options for dining and entertainment in downtown Lansing.

