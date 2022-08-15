Lansing Everett High School building toward playoffs with a young team

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Everett High School is going to have one of the youngest football teams in the state. They currently don't have any seniors on the roster. The Vikings are coming off a four and five season building toward their first playoff appearance since 2014.

"One of the big goals is to have a winning season and make the playoffs. Our team motto this year is 'Earn It'. Real blue-collar mentality of earning everything that we got," head coach Jaleel Canty said.

Nizjai Davidson will be coming into his sophomore season having started four games last year.

"Starting last year as a freshman it was kind of tough, I had to take that role as a freshman. But really just embrace it," Davidson said.

The games against city rivals are always important. The Vikings beat both Sexton and Eastern last year and open with both of them again.

"There are a lot of bragging rights. It's a lot of fun too. Lot of people that come and support," offensive lineman Aiden Greenburg said.

Everett hosts Sexton to start the season on Friday, Aug. 26.

