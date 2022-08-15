Lansing Eastern High School football eyeing playoffs for first time since 1997

LANSING, Mich. — It's been a long time since Lansing Eastern High School football had a winning season and made the playoffs. Head coach Jordan Morgan took over a win-less program five years ago and has built the program as they try and make the playoffs for the first time since 1997.

"We want that winning season more than anything. We set our expectations just to keep grinding forward. Four, five or six wins and make the playoffs for the first time since 1997 that would be great," Morgan said.

The Quakers understand it’s been a long time and know just how special a winning season would be for them and the community.

"It would be special because it would be my last year and kind of like going out with a bang," wide reciever Ky'Ren McKnight said.

Eastern lost a lot players in the trenches and will rely on second-year starting quarterback Santiago Trainor to lead the offense.

"Just the chemistry I have with the receivers this year, some of them I played last year with. Our team is very young, but our team has heart," Trainor said.

Lansing Eastern opens the season with Hamady Friday, Aug. 26.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook