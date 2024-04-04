Lansing, East Lansing neighborhoods come together for the Crosstown Showdown

The Lansing Lugnuts and Michigan State Spartans faced off Wednesday evening for the annual Crosstown Showdown.

The Lugnuts beat the Spartans 18-0 in the exhibition game.

Video shows fans and Spartan players sharing their excitement and favorite aspects of the Mid-Michigan tradition.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Two neighborhoods coming together through baseball. I'm your Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski. The Lugnuts and Spartans faced off for the 16th annual Crosstown Showdown.

"It's Minor League Baseball and College Baseball coming together," Patrick Culliton said. "There's not too much better than that."

From the Spartan Marching Band to Big Lug, fans of both teams came to Jackson Field on a chilly Wednesday night to show their support.

"I've been a big fan of Spartan Baseball for probably the last 10 years of my life," Matthew Roberts said. "I've been coming out with my family ever since. So it's cool that they get to engage with a local group around here. So it's exciting."

"It brings together East Lansing and Lansing," Griffin Baldridge said. "It's great. You see all the people in Sparty gear here. We're here to cheer them on. We've got a lot of friends out there. It's electric. We love it."

While fans shared their favorite parts of the annual tradition...

"I just really love just coming out and playing for them," Roberts said. "It's a good time."

Players for Michigan State say the opportunity to play on the same field as professionals and observe them is a cherished experience for the Spartans.

"To be able to not only learn but be able to be a part of baseball at this level is a super cool experience," Pitcher Noah Matheny said. "And to be able to come out here and represent Michigan State really means a lot to me and I know it does to the rest of the guys."

The Lugnuts will head to Dayton this weekend to open their season against the Dragons. The Spartans will host Niagara on Friday.

