LANSING, Mich — Christmas cheer continues to spread throughout Lansing as community organizations come together to celebrate the holiday season.

East Side Fish Fry and LAFCU hosted a free Community Santa Day at Foster Community Center on Saturday.

Families enjoyed Santa photos, letter writing, arts and crafts, free meals, hot cocoa, and take-home presents.

Organizer Henry Meyer said the event focused on bringing holiday cheer and giving back to the community.

The East Side Fish Fry partnered with LAFCU to host a free Community Santa Day at the Foster Community Center on Saturday. The event brought families together for holiday festivities and gave children the chance to meet Santa Claus.

Lansing community groups host free Santa Day event for families at Foster Community Center

Families were able to take pictures with Santa and send him letters during the celebration. The event also featured arts and crafts activities, free meals, hot cocoa, and take-home presents for attendees.

Organizer Henry Meyer said the event focused on spreading holiday joy throughout the neighborhood.

"It's for a good time and giving back to the community. All we need is a smile," Meyer said.

The community gathering provided families with a festive atmosphere while ensuring everyone could participate in holiday traditions regardless of their circumstances.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.