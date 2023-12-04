Lansing Community College's baseball team and the KCS Angels have created a special bond

(WSYM) — The Lansing Community College baseball team and the KCS Angels, a social club through the Lansing Parks and Recreation for adults with disabilities to gather together, have created a special bond. The Stars started working with the Angels in 2022 after a coach visited the Gier Center. It began with a few players volunteering, now it's something both groups look forward to each week.

"They are a huge part of who we are. I don't know how else to explain it other than we just fit," KCS Angels Founder and Executive Director Tracy Smith said.

"Everyone looks forward to it. You get to know them and form a personal connection with them. It's something that we value a lot," Lansing Community College baseball player Blake Gedrich said. "I've gotten pretty close with them. I look forward to seeing them every single week. It's super nice to have that opportunity and I'm glad we have it."

Now every Friday a portion of the LCC baseball team and the Angels meet up to shoot hoops, play games and spend time with one another.

"They make my heart really full, the Angels and the Stars. Their relationship, I don't think I've experienced anything quite like it. I hope it never goes away, I hope they never stop coming," Smith said.

It's truly two groups that mean so much to each other.

