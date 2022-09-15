Watch Now
Lansing Community College volleyball building on conference-opening win

Posted at 4:00 PM, Sep 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-15 16:00:29-04

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Community College volleyball team got off to an up and down start. The Stars opened conference play with a win earlier in the week, and they're looking to keep that momentum rolling into their tournament this weekend.

"It was very exciting, especially winning in three sets, it was a very big confidence boost that we needed," libero Katelyn Whiteman said.

"It was amazing. They're the number one seed in our conference, and we're number two. So beating them in the first game puts length on the rest of our season," setter Alex Winder said.

The Stars have a young team with 10 freshmen on the roster. Continuing to build is the goal, and the results are starting to show.

"The team has a goal of every day they want to grow one percent, and I think it's great striving goals for them," head coach Emily Quintero said.

After the weekend tournament, the Stars will be home next Thursday, Sept. 23. All the games will take place at the Lansing Eastern Fieldhouse.

