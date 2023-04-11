Lansing Community College track and field continues to build success

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Community College's track and field season is underway. The Stars have completed three meets so far, and head coach Jim Robinson is happy with where the team is at.

LCC already has six runners from the men's and women's teams that have qualified for nationals at the end of the season.

"I know it's great for the kids. They're excited about it. They've put in a lot of work from when we started last August until now, and we get to go to New Mexico for our national championship. They're thrilled at that opportunity," Robinson said.

In most sports, Lansing Community College competes at the National Junior College Athletics Association (NJCAA) Division II level. For track and field, the Stars bump up to the NJCAA Division I level due to the lack of teams. While it's a higher completion level, the Stars are having just as good of finishes.

"It's really exciting because when I look at it like starting the season, you run decent times and hopefully get a personal best at nationals," sophomore distance runner Haley Ellis said.

Both the men's and women's teams have a lot of experience back and one last shot to leave their mark in Lansing.

"We're hoping to just take what we had last year, learn from our mistakes and then run with it this year and hopefully come out with better results. It would mean a lot to leave LCC this year being an All-American," sophomore distance runner Caleb Clark said.

Lansing Community College will head to Santa Heights on Friday for their next meet.

