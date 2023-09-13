Lansing Community College to host voter registration drive

LANSING, Mich. — Looking to prepare for the november election? You're in luck.

A voter registration and information drive will be held at the Lansing community college's downtown campus starting next Monday.

The event is being hosted by the Lansing city clerk and the college.

You can register to vote on September 18 through 21 from 9 am until 4 pm right outside of the arts and science building.

The library inside the TLC building will also have additional hours on Monday and Tuesday from 11 am until 2 pm.

You can also grab information about the new ballot list that will make sure you don't miss an election again.

And if you can't make it to the drive you can also register to vote online at Michigan.gov/vote.

