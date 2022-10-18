Lansing Community College to host College Night Thursday

LANSING, Mich. — Looking to get information on Michigan colleges and universities? Well, you're in luck because Lansing Community College is hosting a College Night.

More than 50 representatives from Michigan colleges and universities will be on campus this Thursday from 6 until 7:30 p.m.

You'll be able to get information on programs offered and learn about requirements for admission, application fees and registration.

There will also be opportunities to ask questions about exams you might have to take to get into college, transfer options and, of course, deadlines.

This event is free, including parking and will be held in the Gannon Building on the first floor.

So parents, high school students, current students and community members, be sure to check it out.

For more information click here.

