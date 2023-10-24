Lansing Community College to hold blood drive

LANSING, Mich. — Every drop will matter this Thursday at Lansing Community College's blood drive.

It's happening from 11am until 6pm in the Gannon building's Michigan room.

LCC will be hosting the mid-Michigan Board of Directors and the Lansing American Red Cross for the drive.

They are looking to receive all blood types but says they especially are looking for those with a negative, b negative and o negative.

Walk-ins are welcome but they are encouraging people to make appointment.

To sign up for an appointment, click here

