Lansing Community College suspends all classes and activities due to cybersecurity incident

LANSING, Mich. — Wednesday evening, Lansing Community College announced that it would be suspending all college classes, events, practices and activities through Friday, March 17. The reason? An ongoing cybersecurity incident.

All online and in-person classes are canceled for March 16 and 17 with the exception of Police and Fire academies and the aviation maintenance courses in Mason. These courses are expected to continue as scheduled.

LCC intends to update the community at 4 p.m. on Thursday as it continues to investigate the scope of the incident.

This is a developing story.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook