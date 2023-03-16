Watch Now
Lansing Community College suspends all classes and activities due to cybersecurity incident

Lansing Community College
Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021
Lansing Community College
Lansing Community College
Posted at 10:10 AM, Mar 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-16 11:09:13-04

LANSING, Mich. — Wednesday evening, Lansing Community College announced that it would be suspending all college classes, events, practices and activities through Friday, March 17. The reason? An ongoing cybersecurity incident.

All online and in-person classes are canceled for March 16 and 17 with the exception of Police and Fire academies and the aviation maintenance courses in Mason. These courses are expected to continue as scheduled.

LCC intends to update the community at 4 p.m. on Thursday as it continues to investigate the scope of the incident.

This is a developing story.

