LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Community College softball has turned their season around starting off 1-10, and now, they are 17-16 with five straight wins.

“We have gotten closer on the field, started trusting each other a lot more. We created bonds outside of the field at school has brought us closer, “ said infielder Shelby Warner.

Having a young team can be challenging, but the fact they are willing to learn has made the process a lot easier.

“We only have six sophomores, so we have a lot of freshman that are stepping up and filling roles for us really well. Overall, this team is really willing to learn, “ said head coach Marc Kibby.

Beating their rival Jackson College really set the tone for the team to give them more momentum and change the direction of the season.

“Double header against Jackson, we beat them 4-0 in the first game. They are kinda our rival," Kibby said. "We played them last year, and they were the other good team in our conference. Beating them and coming together was the turning point in our season."

