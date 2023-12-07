Lansing Community College men's basketball led by two mid-Michigan players

(WSYM) — Lansing Community is off to a 6-2 start on the season thanks to two players from mid-Michigan. Jay Wallace from Williamston is now in his second year of college basketball and freshman Jamison Eklund from Pewamo-Westphalia are leading the way for the Stars this season.

"They are winners. They come from winning programs. They've been playing really well," Lansing Community College men's basketball coach Mike Ingram said.

Wallace is now in his second year of college basketball after spending his freshman season at Toledo. Everywhere he’s been he’s won including a state championship at Williamston. He’s found early success and helping lead the Stars.

"It's been pretty smooth, coach Ingram has been great for me," Wallace said. "Coach has my back and that has meant a lot to me."

Eklund comes from another winning program in high school at P-W. As a freshman, he’s come in and dominated even winning conference player of the week honors. The two are both averaging over 20 points per game.

"It's been super fun, we still have a long way to go so hopefully it keeps going," Eklund said.

As the Stars look to build on their success they'll continue to rely on the two leading the way.

