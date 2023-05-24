Lansing Community College heads back to NJCAA World Series for second straight year

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Community College is heading back to the NJCAA Division II College World Series for the second consecutive year.

The Stars (47-10) made it to Oklahoma after knocking off Kellog Community College in the NJCAA Region XII Great Lakes District Baseball Championship.

Making it last year was a great accomplishment for the Stars, but the goals and expectations for this year were different, and they weren't shy about it either.

"If you believe you can do something, then you are giving yourself a fighting chance to do it. If you believe that you can't, well then you're probably going to be right on that. So that's where that starts, and then, it's just a compound effect. You are just stacking every day," head coach Steven Cutter said.

After making the trip a year ago, LCC knew what it took to get to this point. This team has had confidence about them all-year long. They know they are now the team with a target on their back, but it's a spotlight they've embraced.

"My two years of junior college baseball to get the chance to go to the World Series both years is very rare, and it is surreal. I'm very grateful for it, and it's something I'll never forget both years," catcher Noah Bright said.

Following Sunday's district championship win, the Stars received the No. 2 seed in the World Series giving them an extra day of rest.

"Our goal is two dog piles, it wasn't just one. When you're looking for the next step, and you're already thinking we have the first step, you're already looking forward to the biggest moment," pitcher Isiah Lindsey said.

Lansing Community College's first game will be on Sunday. They will play the winner of the South Arkansas vs. Fredrick game.

