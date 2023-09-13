Watch Now
In Your NeighborhoodDowntown - Old Town - REO Town

Actions

Lansing Community College has new EV charging ports

LCC EV ports
Tianna Jenkins WYSM Sep 2023
LCC EV ports
LCC EV ports
Posted at 10:42 PM, Sep 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-12 22:42:24-04

LANSING, Mich. — Charging your electric vehicle's just got a lot easier for Lansing Community College students and employees.

LCC announced that it has 32 new charge-point charging ports at the downtown campus.

You can charge your electric vehicle for free for up to four hours every day.

All you have to do is register your vehicle to receive a charge-point code.

Community members can also benefit from these new ports by paying $1.98 per hour for up to four hours.

After four hours community members will be charged $10 for parking per hour plus $1.98 for charging per hours.

For more details, click here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tianna Jenkins

12:23 PM, Jan 12, 2021

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Tianna Jenkins

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter