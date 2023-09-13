Lansing Community College has new EV charging ports

LANSING, Mich. — Charging your electric vehicle's just got a lot easier for Lansing Community College students and employees.

LCC announced that it has 32 new charge-point charging ports at the downtown campus.

You can charge your electric vehicle for free for up to four hours every day.

All you have to do is register your vehicle to receive a charge-point code.

Community members can also benefit from these new ports by paying $1.98 per hour for up to four hours.

After four hours community members will be charged $10 for parking per hour plus $1.98 for charging per hours.

For more details, click here.

