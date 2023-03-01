Lansing Community College baseball comes into season as one of the top programs in the country

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Community College had a magical run to the College World Series last season. They come into this year ranked No. 5 in the NJCAA Division II Poll.

When it comes to early season rankings, the Stars aren't focused on that but rather where they'll be at the end of the year.

"We really don’t focus on those. Expectations are other people’s opinions of us and the opinions that matter to us are our teams and each others," head coach Steven Cutter said.

The team on the field is really what matters. LCC has 13 players back from last year's team. With plenty of talent, a postseason run could turn into a yearly tradition.

"That's fuel to us. That’s stuff that we love to eat up on knowing that a lot of people expect a lot of us. A lot of people are watching us and following us. It honestly brings a lot of excitement to us because we know that a lot of people are out there rooting us on," sophomore infielder Shane Judy said.

This program has turned into something special. The Stars have won the conference the last two seasons and won 40 games for just the third time in program history. It all starts with leadership.

"This year, trying to really take that leadership role as much as I can help out the younger guys as much as I can," Holt native and sophomore pitcher Elijah Stark said.

It’ll probably snow again before the Stars have their first home game. The first 19 games of the season are on the road. The home opener is March 23 against Glen Oaks Community College.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook