Lansing Community College announces speaker for 65th commencement ceremony

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Community College has announced its 2023 speaker for its 65th commencement ceremony. Quentin L. Messer Jr will be giving the address this year.

He is the Michigan Economic Development Corporation CEO and president and chair of the Michigan Strategic Fund. Messer is also a member of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's cabinet and serves on the board of the American Center for Mobility.

Quentin is also a member of the Michigan Council on Climate Solutions and serves on the boards for the International Economic Development Institute and the Michigan Israel Business Accelerator.

He has earned a degree from both Princeton and Columbia universities.

The commencement ceremony will be held on May 11 at 7 p.m. on the campus of Michigan State University at the Jack Breslin Student Events Center.

LCC will also honor graduates for the dental hygiene pinning May 4, fire academy graduation May 4 and the police academy graduation May 5. The nursing pinning ceremony, massage graduation and the early college convocation will take place May 9.

EMS graduation and ERESA awards night can be expected on May 10.

