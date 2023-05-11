Lansing Common FC starts new season, their goal remains winning the league

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Common FC is gearing up for its third season. The Robins have done plenty of winning during their first two years reaching the league finals both times.

This team has a special connection to the community with the support they receive and the ways they give back to the area.

"It gives you goosebumps thinking about it. It's incredible the atmosphere that's here and that they've built. The players know that they're treated like professionals, and because of that, they reciprocate, and they love the environment," head coach Brent Sorg said.

After two seasons of success, the goal now is to bring home a championship.

"We've gotten to the final two years in a row. Now, it's we have to figure out a way to break through and win a championship," Sorg said.

The Robins have brought back 20 players from last year's team. They also added double-digit new players, including some familiar faces like former Michigan State University midfielder and DeWitt High School graduate Jack Beck.

"It's cool. I get to play with Munir Sherali, we played together back in middle school but went to different colleges. I'm excited to play with some familiar faces," Beck said.

"We only have like a few weeks of training, and then, we have a few friendlies coming up. Hopefully, these next two weeks we can just get to know each other as best as we can," Sherali said, who is entering his third year playing for the team.

Lansing plays its first game Saturday against Troy United at 6 p.m. You can find the full schedule here.

