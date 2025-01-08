Lansing Code Blue extended until Friday

LANSING, Mich — Lansing City Officials are extending the Code Blue activation until Friday, January 10th at 6 am.
Code Blue allows local warming shelters to increase capacity and operation hours.
Neighbors can get a free ride to the warming centers from the CATA Bus System.
