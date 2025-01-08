Lansing Code Blue extended until Friday

LANSING, Mich — Lansing City Officials are extending the Code Blue activation until Friday, January 10th at 6 am.

Code Blue allows local warming shelters to increase capacity and operation hours.

Neighbors can get a free ride to the warming centers from the CATA Bus System.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook