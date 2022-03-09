Lansing Clothing Co. shirt appears in new HBO series

LANSING, Mich. — A shirt sold at the Lansing Clothing Co. made an appearance during Sunday's season premiere of the new HBO miniseries 'Winning Time: The Rise of the LA Lakers Dynasty.'

The series tells the story of Los Angeles in the 1980s and features NBA Lakers Dynasty.

Owner Jeremy Helton says their Lake Lansing shirt could be seen on the character that plays Ervin "Magic" Johnson.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, March. 2022 Helton looking at his Lake Lansing shirt inside the Lansing Clothing Co.



Helton says back in September of 2019, the costume designer for the show contacted them looking for Lansing gear for some of the actors.

"That's pretty much all we knew. So they went over our website [and] picked out that Lake Lansing shirt."

He said as time went on he forgot about it and then on March 6 noticed more people were buying the shirt that normally sells more in the summer.

"I was like, well, let me go check out this documentary to see if it actually released and if it's in. And then 47 minutes in you know, you see the shirt on the main character," Helton said. "It feels great. It's like, it's still like, surreal. It was a great moment."

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, March 2022 Lansing Clothing Co.



Lansing Clothing Co. shirts play off of the city. They showcase everything from pop culture to historic landmarks.

"I think Lansing is coming to the point where people actually are proud of the place, you know, and it's definitely growing in a lot of ways," said Helton. "So it's something to be excited about, feel like and especially this movie, it kind of puts Lansing on the map."

He made a post on social media to express his excitement and gratitude and has been receiving kind words from the community.

