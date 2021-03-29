Lansing City Council will have hybrid meetings starting April 12

LANSING, Mich. — Starting April 12, Lansing City Council meetings will begin to look a little more normal as they will be held hybrid style.

This means that council members who feel comfortable going to the council chambers and conducting their meetings can do so.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Downtown Lansing

Limited seating will be available in the chambers for the public. Social distancing will take place, and masks will be enforced.

If a council member or someone in the public does not feel comfortable being at the meeting in person, they can still participate through zoom.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 City Hall in Lansing

At-Large Councilwoman Patricia Spitzley thinks the hybrid model is a good way to go. She said some people are not comfortable with in-person meetings, and there are some who don't have internet access.

"So having the hybrid model that allows some folks to be in person allows people who may not of had the opportunity to participate in city government in the past because of the pandemic. It allows them the opportunity to come down and be in the chambers and comment on things that are important to them," Spitzley said.

Want to see more local news ? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

