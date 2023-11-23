Lansing city clerk proposes reduction in the number of precincts on Election Day

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing city clerk Chris Swope is hoping to reduce the number of precincts on election day as they are finding more people are voting early or from home.

Swope submitted a redistricting plan to the election commission for consideration.

The plan to reduce the precincts in the city from 40 to 32 will help save taxpayer dollars.

Swope says under 9,000 voters would have a different polling place on election day out of more than 88,900 voters.

And only an additional four thousand would change their precinct number.

Swope also says the plan will reduce the number of school polling sites to reduce disruption during school hours.

The election commission meeting will be held on Monday, Nov. 27 at Lansing city hall. The public is encouraged to come out and provide their input.

