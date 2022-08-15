Lansing Catholic High School football not complacent with last year's state title

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Catholic High School football team is coming off a state title win last year in Division 6, as well as two of the last three seasons. It would be easy to get complacent, but for the Cougars, last year is in the past. Their focus is on making sure this year's team writes their own history.

"It's a new group of kids. We graduated a lot of kids. The ones that were here are hungry they want to repeat. Like I've been saying the whole time it's got to be earned it's not going to be given," head coach Jim Baker said.

The Cougars are well aware teams are lining up in hopes of knocking them off the throne.

"I feel like every year we have a target on our back. This year should be no different," wide receiver and Michigan State commit Bradon Lewis said.

"I feel like we definitely have a target on our back like everyone wants to beat us," running back Nic Gruber said.

Lansing Catholic host Waverly to start the season on Thursday, Aug. 25.

