Lansing BWL puts some customers under boil advisory

LANSING, Mich. — More than 100 Lansing Board of Water and Light customers are under a boil water advisory due to a water main break that happened Monday night.

Residents on West Grand River between Grove Road and Forest Hills Road are advised to bring tap water to a boil for three minutes and cool before using for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food.

It is safe to shower, do laundry, clean and other non-consumption uses without boiling.

Repairs have been made, and BWL crews are conducting water quality tests to be sure they are delivering safe water and apologize for the inconvenience.

