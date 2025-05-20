Lansing Board of Water and Light restores power to most customers after severe storm

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Board of Water and Light (BWL) has restored power to nearly 97% of customers following last week's severe weather event in mid-Michigan. Around 700 customers remain without electricity as crews continue working around the clock.

"Typically, a storm won't take those down," Dick Peffley, manager of the Lansing Board of Water and Light, said about the infrastructure affected by the storm that moved through mid-Michigan late last week.

"To go from 24,000 customers down to 600 when I got in my truck, we're nearing the finish line," Peffley said.

As of Monday afternoon, BWL has 75 crews responding to the storm damage and 100 workers supporting behind the scenes.

"Our goal is to be restored throughout the service territory except for this pocket on Wood Street. We're gonna work through the night on that and see what things look like in the morning," Peffley said.

The manager expressed satisfaction with the restoration efforts so far.

"I think that we've done very good, and our customers are very patient, they watch the outage map to see what's coming down," Peffley said.

Most stoplights that were out Monday morning are now functioning again. The Lansing Police Department advises residents to "treat all affected intersections as 4-way stops" if they encounter non-functioning traffic signals.

