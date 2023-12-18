Lansing Bike Co-op to host its annual kid's bike giveaway

LANSING, Mich. — Christmas will be coming a little earlier for some families this Saturday thanks to the Lansing Bike Co-op.

The Lansing Bike Co-op will be handing out refurbished bikes to families in need for the 7th year.

This will be a first come first basis.

Families are asked to limit bike selections to two per family.

And if you received bikes in the past two years.

They ask that you allow other families to participate this year.

