Lansing Bike Co-Op hosts 6th annual Holiday Bike Giveaway

LANSING, Mich. — One local Lansing business is getting wheelie in to the Christmas spirit!

The Lansing Bike Co-Op will be hosting it's 6th annual Holiday Kid's Bike Giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 10. Families who could use a little help this year are invited join the Lansing Bike Co-Op to pick out a restored bike for their kids this holiday season.

Families who come will receive a number and will be allowed into the building one at a time to select their gifts on a first come, first serve basis. Doors open at 10 a.m., and the event will be running through noon. However, Lansing Bike Co-Op suggests arriving in line early, as there is no guarantee that bikes will last until then. Hot chocolate will be on hand for those who are waiting outside.

In order the accommodate as many families as possible, Lansing Bike Co-Op is asking that families limit the number of bikes that they select when inside the building.

For more information on the event, visit the Lansing Bike Co-Op Facebook page.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook