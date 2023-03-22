Lansing addiction recovery nonprofit looking for donations after it loses grant

LANSING, Mich. — A nonprofit in Lansing is turning to the community for help after they weren't able to receive federal funding this year. Pinnacle Recovery Services is a housing program for men in recovery. The program was started in 2016 and has been going strong ever since then.

The federal grant they lost, The Building Bridges Grant, helped pay for things like housing costs, gas, clothing, bus passes and more. It also helps pay for peer recovery coaches to help them find resources in the community for recovery. Not having the services also means the men in the program will have limited time there.

The organization does have a contract with Mid-State Health Network, but the owner says it only allows men to stay 90 days, which isn't a lot of time to find jobs, go through treatment and reestablish their life.

Pinnacle Recovery Services is looking for monetary donations to help them with their program. They will also accept food, bedding, cleaning supplies, and anything else the community wants to donate.

Donations can be dropped off at their main building located at 3410 Old Lansing Rd.

You can click here to donate to their GoFundMe.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook