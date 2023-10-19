Kick off the holiday season with Silver Bells in the City

LANSING, Mich. — We are less than a month away before Silver Bells in the City kicks off the holiday season here in Lansing.

The annual tradition is on. November 17 and will bring thousands of people to the downtown area for a magical evening.

You’ll be able to watch the electric light parade light up the area and feature more than 70 units, marching bands, and even special guests.

The lighting of the state Christimas tree will be followed by a special performance by Grace West.

And of course the main event will be the drone light show that will have 200 drones that will light up the sky.

“It cumulates all the magic the holiday has to offer. It’s free and open to the public and if you come out you are sure to have a good time," said director of Silver Bells in the City Mindy Biladeau

This year’s parade marshal will be India Graham, a Lansing native and fashion model.

And if you can’t make it out to the celebration don’t worry you can watch it live right here on fox 47 news.

