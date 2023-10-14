Jerry's Hairport Barbershop supporting UAW workers one haircut at a time

Video gives a look inside of Jerry's Hairport Barbershop in Lansing

Jerry's Hairport Barbershop is supporting suppliers and UAW workers by giving them free haircuts.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The hum of clippers fills the air inside the walls of Jerry's Hairport Barbershop in Lansing.

"It was opened in 1959 by Jerry Doyle,"Patrick Zopf said.

Patrick Zopf is the owner and a barber and takes pride in carrying on Jerry's legacy.

"I got my hair cut here. Since I was in fourth grade," Zopf said.

While the fight against the big three continues for UAW Patrick has decided to do his part and give back.

"My wife has worked for GM, like I said, for almost 29 years," Zopf said.

So, Patrick and his staff are opening their chairs and turn their clippers on once again to give out free haircuts for not just UAW workers..

"The suppliers GM, the strikers it affects more than just the GM workers. So, we branched it out to anybody that it affects that needs a haircut we take care of them. No questions asked," Zopf said.

No questions asked and you don't have to worry about being embarrassed.

This barber shop is a safe space that will make you feel right at home.

"The unions have really been the backbone of the, you know, middle class America. So gotta stand together," Zopf said.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook