Jackson Field hosts Challenge for Charity Celebrity Softball event

LANSING, Mich. — Come collect autographs and cheer on your favorite celebrities this Friday, Sept. 30, at the Challenge for Charity Celebrity Softball event.

Hosted at Jackson Field, home of the Lansing Lugnuts, this event will feature celebrities from across the country. Notable celebrities include Terrell Owens, Theotis Beasly, Lyrica Anderson, Willis McGahee, Trell Woodberry and LaMarr Woodley.

American Idol contestant and Dansville, Michigan, native Jacob Moran will be singing the National Anthem.

Field gates will open at 6 p.m. for the public to meet the celebrities and to get autographs. The game will begin at 7 p.m. Additional VIP meet and greets will commence following the conclusion of the game at 9 p.m.

Tickets start at $15 apiece. Proceeds of the event will be donated to local nonprofits.

For additional information on the event, visit the Challenge for Charity Celebrity Softball event page.

