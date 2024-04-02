'It's very exciting': the Lansing Lugnuts are ready to get to work in 2024

The Lugnuts arrived in Lansing, and held their Media Day on Monday.

The team will open the season on the road against the Dayton Dragons this weekend before their home opener against the Great Lakes Loons on April 9.

Video shows pitcher Garrett Irvin and Manager Craig Conklin giving their perspectives as the team prepares for the season.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The Lugnuts have arrived in Lansing, and are getting ready for Opening Day next week. I'm your Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski. The team held their media day Monday morning and said they're ready to get to work with this year's squad.

"It's very exciting," Garrett Irvin said.

Pitcher Garrett Irvin is new to Lansing this season. He says he believes the bond they already have in the clubhouse could help them get back into the postseason in the Midwest League.

"I like the team we have this year," Irvin said. "I think we're all really good. They're all good friends of mine. So I'm excited to get going."

Manager Craig Conklin is returning for his second season in the role, and says the positive clubhouse atmosphere can help him, and the team, with the stresses of the game.

"When the clubhouse is light, then I feel it," Conklin said. "There's less anxiety all around. It's a stressful environment for everybody, but if you have the mindset of staying relaxed and trying to have fun while you're doing your job then it makes for a pleasant year."

The Lugnuts will host Michigan State Baseball later this week for the Crosstown Showdown before a weekend road trip against Dayton to open the season. Their home opener will be April 9 against the Great Lakes Loons.

