'It's for everyone' New universally accessible park opens in Lansing

Video of all the fun you can have at new universally accessible park that opened in Lansing.

Play Michigan is a playground that will be the first of its kind in the area.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A new playground here in Lansing is now finished and opened for people of all abilities to come together and play.

I told you about it a couple of months and now I'm here to show you all the fun you can have.

Lezlee Worthington and her grandson now have a favorite new spot to play.

"We have been looking forward to this park. Ever since they started building it," she said.

"It is awesome. We walked over. It's in our neighborhood basically. And it's for everyone," Lezlee said.

She's talking about Play Michigan a 3.3 million dollar playground located on the north end of Adaldo Riverfront Park in Lansing.

"It's the first universally accessible playground in our region," said President and CEO of Community Foundation Laurie Baumer.

"Normally in playgrounds, you will have a couple of pieces of equipment that are designed for kids with disabilities. Here, everything is accessible. They can play right next to able bodied children as well," Baumer said.

From unique colorful swings.

They face each other so you can watch a child in the seat facing mom or dad or caregiver,” Baumer said.

To curvy slides.

There are plenty of things to enjoy.

“There are ramps for kids that possibly are in wheelchairs, there are lifts that can move a child to a top of a slide. There are differing levels of monkey bars,” Baumer said.

There are also signs to help guide you on your adventure.

“A lot of directional signs are in braille so that kids who are sight impaired can know what's next, what's ahead of them what to expect,” Baumer said.

Although its located in Lansing this playground isn't just for those who live in the area.

They are hoping people from the entire region will come out and play.

“This playground was designed for everyone, kids, adults, people who may not feel included elsewhere are included here,” Baumer said.

And as far as Lezlee and her grandson , they'll be back for more slide time.

"It's really top notch. Come on out and play with your kids. If you don't have kids just come on out anyway. It's really going to be fun,” Lezlee said.

