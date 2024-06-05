Investigation underway following Lansing house fire where body was found last month

LANSING, Mich. — An investigation is underway following an early morning house fire where a dismembered body was found last month.

The Lansing Fire Department tell us that around 6:30AM Wednesday, June 5th, a call came in from the 1400 block of West Malcolm X for a house fire.

Officials tell us that they could see flames from the back of the home.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control quickly.

No injuries were reported.

However, the Lansing Police Department did confirm that this is the same house where the body of 25-year-old Zacarri Taylor was found back in May.

We're told that a cat was found in the home is in good condition.

Neighbors reported that no one had been at the house.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

