Interview with new Lansing Lugnuts manger Craig Conklin

WATCH: Thomas Cook sits down with new Lansing Lugnuts manager Craig Conklin talking about taking over as manager and his expectations for the upcoming season.

"It's exciting to me. It's another opportunity to serve. In any way that I can, that's what I want to do. The Lugnuts were really good to me last year, I'm looking forward to it," Conklin said.

Conklin said managing is always something that he has wanted to do and now he gets that opportunity.

"Whatever the organization asks of me is what I am going to do. If they feel they want me to manage then I'll manage. I'm excited about doing that," Conklin said.

Opening day is just around the corner and it's like Christmas day for everyone in baseball.

"For any baseball guy opening day is the best day, I mean how could you not? I get excited thinking about it. Opening day here is going to be exciting for me and everybody. Baseball is all I've ever wanted to do. I'm in heaven," Conklin said.

The Lugnuts open the season on the road against the Great Lakes Loons on Friday, April 7th. The home opener is Tuesday, April 11th against the West Michigan Whitecaps.

